Tim Miller: Trump Deporting Gay Men to Iran Is a Death Sentence

Tim Miller
Jan 23, 2026
Tim Miller gives his take on one of the most morally disgraceful moments of the Trump presidency. Trump told protesters in Iran that America had their back. He encouraged them to stay in the streets and keep fighting a brutal theocratic regime. Then the Iranian government began executing them by the thousands and the United States walked away. Now, in the middle of that crackdown, the Trump administration is planning to deport Iranian asylum seekers back to Iran, including gay men who face execution simply for who they are.

Please contact your senators and representatives: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials

