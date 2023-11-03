The Bulwark

Tim Miller: Trump Keeps Telling Us
Tim Miller: Trump Keeps Telling Us

Charlie Sykes and Tim Miller
Nov 03, 2023
Trump is glorifying insurrectionist prisoners, Bannon-world is using Confederate code words, and Republicans and a lot of the media are just pretending this radicalizing talk isn't happening. Plus, Mike Johnson's thoughts on dinosaurs and gay people. Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod. 

