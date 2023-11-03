Tim Miller: Trump Keeps Telling Us

Trump is glorifying insurrectionist prisoners, Bannon-world is using Confederate code words, and Republicans and a lot of the media are just pretending this radicalizing talk isn't happening. Plus, Mike Johnson's thoughts on dinosaurs and gay people. Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
