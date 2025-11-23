The Bulwark

Tim Miller: Trump Laughs at Being Called "Fascist"—But We Shouldn't

Tim Miller
Nov 23, 2025
Tim Miller join MSNOW’s The Weekend (with The Bulwark’s own Catherine Rampell) to discuss Trump’s weird Mamdani meeting, why MTG suddenly bailed on Congress, and what the looming Epstein Files release could shake loose.


Check out The Weekend on MSNOW: https://www.ms.now/the-weekend

