Tim Miller: Why is Trump Making China Stronger?

May 14, 2025
Tim Miller joins Scott Galloway as a guest host on Raging Moderates. They unpack how Donald Trump’s reckless tariffs and trade war have pushed the U.S. economy to the brink, rattled global markets, and handed major strategic wins to China while American consumers to pay the price.

Watch the full show here: Raging Moderates

