Too Crazy for Kash Patel! New FBI Conspiracy Theory Blows Up

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Will Sommer
Sep 29, 2025
Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on the conspiracy theory that the FBI staged January 6th. What started as junk reporting has now been laundered all the way up to Speaker Mike Johnson — proof that even the dumbest conspiracy theories can get a promotion in the right fever swamp.

