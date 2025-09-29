Too Crazy for Kash Patel! New FBI Conspiracy Theory Blows Up

Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on the conspiracy theory that the FBI staged January 6th. What started as junk reporting has now been laundered all the way up to Speaker Mike Johnson — proof that even the dumbest conspiracy theories can get a promotion in the right fever swamp.

