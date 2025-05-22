The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trillions Spent on Bunkers? The Elites Are Hiding Underground!

Sonny Bunch's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sonny Bunch
and
Will Sommer
May 22, 2025
3
5
Two wild stories: a viral conspiracy claiming elites built bunkers with trillions in stolen funds to survive an apocalyptic “geophysical event,” and a failed follow-up to a racist fundraiser, where the organizer got fired and rejected by the far right after posting his own slur-filled video.

Are You Prepared for the ‘Geophysical Event’?

