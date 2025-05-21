The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
28
15

Trump Accepted The $400 Million Plane Bribe!

Sam Stein's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Andrew Egger
May 21, 2025
∙ Paid
28
15
Share

Trump erupted when questioned about a luxury jet gifted by Qatar, an ethically dubious move possibly tied to diplomatic favors. Despite constitutional concerns, the Pentagon accepted the jet, and Trump plans to retrofit it for brief presidential use before likely turning it into a museum showpiece. Legal challenges may follow, but so far, no one has sto…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture