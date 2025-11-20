The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Trump Called for Democrats to Be Executed

Sam Stein's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Andrew Egger
Nov 20, 2025
∙ Paid

Trump spent the morning amplifying posts calling for Democratic lawmakers to be hanged for releasing a video reminding service members they don’t have to follow unlawful orders. Sam Stein and Andrew Egger give their take why Trump snapped, what the Democrats actually said, and why this moment is more dangerous than we’ve gotten used to pretending.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture