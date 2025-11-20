Trump Called for Democrats to Be Executed

Trump spent the morning amplifying posts calling for Democratic lawmakers to be hanged for releasing a video reminding service members they don’t have to follow unlawful orders. Sam Stein and Andrew Egger give their take why Trump snapped, what the Democrats actually said, and why this moment is more dangerous than we’ve gotten used to pretending.

