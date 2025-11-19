Trump Can’t Keep His Own Stories Straight Anymore

JVL and Sam Stein take on Trump’s rambling McDonald’s appearance, the scrambled stories, and the stark drop in his energy compared to last year—and discuss why his team keeps steering him into cushioned, low-pressure settings.



Be sure to read JVL’s Triad newsletter on the speech: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/trump-is-not-have-all-the-mentals-cognitive-functioning

