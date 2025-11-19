The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

Trump Can’t Keep His Own Stories Straight Anymore

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sam Stein
Nov 19, 2025
∙ Paid

JVL and Sam Stein take on Trump’s rambling McDonald’s appearance, the scrambled stories, and the stark drop in his energy compared to last year—and discuss why his team keeps steering him into cushioned, low-pressure settings.

Be sure to read JVL’s Triad newsletter on the speech: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/trump-is-not-have-all-the-mentals-cognitive-functioning

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don't care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

