Trump Can’t Stop Dodging The Epstein Question

Sarah Longwell
and
Will Sommer
Sep 08, 2025
Trump stays silent on Epstein while Mike Johnson pushes the bizarre idea he was an FBI informant. Sarah Longwell and Will Sommer look at the fight over the files in Congress, the backlash in focus groups, and the pressure survivors are putting on Washington to act.

Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

