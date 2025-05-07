The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
5

Trump Country Is About to Get Hosed By GOP Lawmakers

Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Jonathan Cohn
May 07, 2025
∙ Paid
5
Share

Sam Stein and Jonathan Cohn break down the Republicans’ proposed Medicaid cuts with the potential impacts on millions and political blowback for the GOP.

Read More, "Laura Loomer Just Called the GOP’s Bluff on Medicaid Cuts"

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture