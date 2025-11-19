The Bulwark

Trump Defends MBS, Dodges Epstein Questions, Attacks the Press

Jonathan V. Last
and
Andrew Egger
Nov 19, 2025
Donald Trump welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Oval Office and whatever you were expecting from the press conference — it was worse. JVL and Andrew Egger share their take on Trump’s attacks on an American reporter for asking about slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Trump’s praise for Saudi Arabia’s “human rights” record, and then meltdown when he was pressed about the Epstein files.

