Trump Defends MBS, Dodges Epstein Questions, Attacks the Press

Donald Trump welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Oval Office and whatever you were expecting from the press conference — it was worse. JVL and Andrew Egger share their take on Trump’s attacks on an American reporter for asking about slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Trump’s praise for Saudi Arabia’s “human rights” record, and then meltdown when he was pressed about the Epstein files.



