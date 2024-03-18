Preview
188

Trump Desperate to Find Someone to Pay his Bond!

Go dark with JVL and A.B.
A.B. Stoddard
and
Jonathan V. Last
Mar 18, 2024
∙ Paid
188
Share

On this bonus edition: JVL and A.B. break down Donald Trump's inability to post his bond, Paul Manafort advising him, and former Vice President Mike Pence refusing to endorse him.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen or leave a comment, here.

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Bulwark.

Or upgrade your subscription. Join
The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
A.B. Stoddard
Jonathan V. Last
Recent Episodes
50:30
50:30
Enemies and Traitors Working Together
50:04
50:04
The Big Lie is Hiring Up!
31:47
31:47
NBC News Hires Ronna McDaniel
  
Jonathan V. Last
 and 
A.B. Stoddard
55:34
55:34
Ohio Says Goodbye to Anything Other Than MAGA
52:38
The Trumps Welcome the RNC into the Family
51:34
This is the End, Our Primary Friends
46:52
Biden Goes on Offense