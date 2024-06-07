Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Trump Did The Crime, Must Do the Time

Sarah Longwell
Jun 07, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

George and Sarah break down the New York conviction and what's happening in the Florida classified documents and Georgia prosecutions.

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
Trump Convicted!
  Sarah Longwell
Trump's Witness was a Disaster, Cohen Nailed It
  Sarah Longwell and George Conway
Why Trump WON'T Escape the NY Conviction
  Sarah Longwell and George Conway
Trump WILL be convicted in the New York Case
  Sarah Longwell and George Conway
Video: Everyone Needs to CALM DOWN About SCOTUS Hearing
  Sarah Longwell and George Conway
Thanks, Stormy! Trump's Legal Turmoil Starts Next Week.
  Sarah Longwell and George Conway
Jack Smith Drops the Hammer
  Sarah Longwell