Trump Fires Nat-Sec Staff After Meeting With Conspiracy Nut

Tim Miller
and
Will Sommer
Apr 03, 2025
Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer is apparently calling the shots in Trump’s White House. Tim Miller and Will Sommer take on the chaotic power struggle, Loomer’s shocking Oval Office influence, and the explosive fallout from MAGA’s latest witch hunt.

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team.
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Will Sommer
