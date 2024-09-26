Playback speed
Trump is a Serial Predator. It’s Time to Talk About It.

George explains why.
Sarah Longwell
Sep 26, 2024
George shows Sarah his Anti-Psychopath PAC's new videos which highlight two women abused by Donald Trump. They also discuss Kamala Harris's support for eliminating the filibuster, and the current state of Trump's ongoing trials.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube.

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
