The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra Trimble's avatar
Sandra Trimble
1h

This is truly on the corrupt maga GOP Congress!

Reply
Share
Al Draycott's avatar
Al Draycott
31m

Trump is going to strike Iran just because he can. Its kind of like flexing his flabby pecs. He will come up with some excuse. He claims he is concerned about the protesters in Iran , which is a lie. He has no concern of his own countries protesters .

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture