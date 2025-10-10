Trump is Crossing Lines That We Can’t Ignore (w/ Sen. Brian Schatz)

Sam Stein is joined by Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii to discuss the ongoing government shutdown amid Russ Vought’s government control, and the situation in Chicago with the Texas National Guard and Trump calling for the mayor and governor’s arrest. Plus, Schatz’s surprising recent retweets of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

