Trump Is Going To War With VOA. It's a Bigger Deal Than You Think.

Jim Swift
Mar 27, 2025
4
12
Jim Swift and Steve Herman discuss VOA’s challenges amid a government funding freeze. With 1,350 staff on indefinite leave since mid-March—550 contractors at risk, including vulnerable J-1 visa holders—they stress how vital VOA’s balanced reporting is for regions lacking free media. The interview reviews VOA’s historical impact from WWII to its modern r…

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team.
Appears in episode
Jim Swift
