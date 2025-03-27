Trump Is Going To War With VOA. It's a Bigger Deal Than You Think.

Jim Swift and Steve Herman discuss VOA’s challenges amid a government funding freeze. With 1,350 staff on indefinite leave since mid-March—550 contractors at risk, including vulnerable J-1 visa holders—they stress how vital VOA’s balanced reporting is for regions lacking free media. The interview reviews VOA’s historical impact from WWII to its modern r…
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
