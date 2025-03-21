Playback speed
Trump Is Sending Innocent People to El Salvador For Soccer Tattoos

Andrew Egger
and
Adrian Carrasquillo
Mar 21, 2025
1
8
ICE is doing these deportations all wrong. They're deporting people with no gang affiliations, just because they have tattoos ICE is mis-identifying as gang tattoos, or do they even care they're wrong?

Trump’s Deportations Rely on Tattoos—It’s Bullsh*t. https://www.thebulwark.com/p/trump-deportations-tattoos-bullshit-anuel-aa-dhs-ice

Administration: ‘Many’ Venezuelans sent to El Salvador prison had no U.S. criminal record https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/immigration/article302299534.html

Adrian Carrasquillo
Adrian Carrasquillo
Andrew Egger
