Trump Is Sending Innocent People to El Salvador For Soccer Tattoos

ICE is doing these deportations all wrong. They're deporting people with no gang affiliations, just because they have tattoos ICE is mis-identifying as gang tattoos, or do they even care they're wrong?

Trump’s Deportations Rely on Tattoos—It’s Bullsh*t. https://www.thebulwark.com/p/trump-deportations-tattoos-bullshit-anuel-aa-dhs-ice

Administration: ‘Many’ Venezuelans sent to El Salvador prison had no U.S. criminal record https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/immigration/article302299534.html

