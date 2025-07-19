The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trump Is Suing Rupert Murdoch

Tim Miller
Jul 19, 2025
Tim Miller takes on Trump’s new bizarre lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal over an embarrassing Epstein birthday note, and the collapse of his absurd case against Bob Woodward.

