Sam Stein and Will Saletan breakdown Donald Trump's executive order to commute 14 and pardon around 1,500 insurrectionists who participated in the attack on the capital on January 6th, 2021, including those who committed violent acts.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.