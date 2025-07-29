The Bulwark

Trump Promised Justice. Why Is He Hiding? (w/ Rep. Richie Torres)

Tim Miller
Jul 29, 2025
Transcript

Congressman Richie Torres joins Tim Miller to take on Trump’s deep ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the FBI’s twisted priorities, how to stop Trump’s crypto grift, and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

