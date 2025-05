Trump issued a new executive order on drug prices. Sam Stein and Jonathan Cohn unpack what it actually does, what it claims to do, and how it stacks up against past policy efforts.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.