Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Trump Says He Wouldn't Mind 'So Much' If The Press Was Shot

That was just a taste of his craziest rally yet.
Sam Stein
and
Marc A. Caputo
Nov 03, 2024
∙ Paid
7
3
Share

Sam and Marc break down Donald Trump’s truly crazy rally on Sunday morning, in which he made a cryptic threat against Michelle Obama, repeatedly went off on the Des Moines Register poll showing him trailing by three in Iowa and, most remarkably, mused about the press being shot. No, seriously. He said he wouldn’t mind it. Our conclusion: he’s getting ti…

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+Live
Audio
Home to periodic Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, live event archives and ad-free video shorts.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Marc A. Caputo
Sam Stein
Recent Episodes
New Polls Show Kamala Harris Gaining Ground in Key Swing States
  Tim Miller
America’s Best Pollster Has Shockingly Good Results For Harris
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and Sam Stein
A Final Plea To Nikki Haley Voters
  Tim Miller
Harris Ignores Trump, Goes Full Americana, in Final Ad
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
New Poll Shows Trump Running Into Blue Wall
  Tim Miller
Vin Gupta Takes On RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Nightmare Scenario
  Sam Stein
How Trump Will Attempt to Invalidate a Kamala Win
  Kim Wehle and A.B. Stoddard