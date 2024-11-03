Sam and Marc break down Donald Trump’s truly crazy rally on Sunday morning, in which he made a cryptic threat against Michelle Obama, repeatedly went off on the Des Moines Register poll showing him trailing by three in Iowa and, most remarkably, mused about the press being shot. No, seriously. He said he wouldn’t mind it. Our conclusion: he’s getting ti…
Trump Says He Wouldn't Mind 'So Much' If The Press Was Shot
