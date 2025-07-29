Trump Screws Taiwan for a Deal with Xi

Tim Miller and Ben Parker discuss the Trump administration's decision to deny Taiwan’s president a stopover in New York—interpreted as a concession to China. They explore how this move fits a larger pattern of Trump appearing weak on China, despite tough talk from GOP China hawks.

The conversation touches on how Trump’s desire for a “big deal” with Xi Jinping has led to policy reversals, strategic instability, and the undermining of U.S. alliances in Asia. They argue this inconsistency weakens American credibility and plays directly into China’s hands, raising concerns among allies like Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

