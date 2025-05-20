Trump Shows Up and Wrecks Everything

Trump’s visit to Capitol Hill was supposed to rally Republicans but instead, it exposed a total mess. Tim and Sam break down the chaos, the SALT Caucus embarrassment, and yes, they briefly address your comment section grievances.

