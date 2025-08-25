The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trump Throws a Fit Over Wes Moore

Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Andrew Egger
and
Sam Stein
Aug 25, 2025
∙ Paid
Sam Stein and Andrew Egger take on Trump’s latest meltdown after Maryland Governor Wes Moore invited him to walk the streets of Baltimore and see the city’s progress on crime. Trump threatened to “take back” federal bridge funds and even floated sending troops into Baltimore.

