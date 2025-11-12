Trump Tore Down JFK’s USAID Program



Atul Gawande joins Jonathan to expose the deadly consequences of Trump’s foreign aid cuts—hundreds of thousands of lives lost, programs dismantled, and America’s moral leadership destroyed.



Learn more about the documentary “Rovina’s Choice”: https://rovinaschoice.com/



Check out the PEPFAR Impact Tracker: https://pepfar.impactcounter.com/

