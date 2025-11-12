The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Trump Tore Down JFK’s USAID Program

Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Jonathan Cohn
Nov 12, 2025
∙ Paid


Atul Gawande joins Jonathan to expose the deadly consequences of Trump’s foreign aid cuts—hundreds of thousands of lives lost, programs dismantled, and America’s moral leadership destroyed.

Learn more about the documentary “Rovina’s Choice”: https://rovinaschoice.com/

Check out the PEPFAR Impact Tracker: https://pepfar.impactcounter.com/

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture