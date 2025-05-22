Trump Tries to Break Harvard: Only American Students Allowed

The Trump administration is escalating its battle with Harvard, moving to block international student enrollment and threatening funding unless the university complies with demands for control over courses and student data. It’s a political attack aimed at weakening elite institutions, but Harvard—wealthy and powerful—is unlikely to fold. The bigger thr…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.