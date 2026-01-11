The Bulwark

Trump Wants to Take a Nobel Prize That Isn’t His

Mona Charen and Benjamin Parker
Jan 11, 2026
After the dramatic capture of Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro, Trump publicly suggested he’d be honored to “accept” the Nobel Peace Prize won by Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, as if awards work like trophies, souvenirs, or FIFA medals. Ben Parker and Mona Charen give their takes on the sheer absurdity and Trump’s warped understanding of Venezuela and immigration.

