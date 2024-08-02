Playback speed
Trump will LOSE. Here's why.

Sarah Longwell
Aug 02, 2024
18
In this episode of George Conway Explains It All, George and Sarah take on Trump's insane interview at the National Association of Black Journalists convention, George’s new Super PAC ad, and Biden’s Supreme Court reform proposal.

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
