Trump’s Bravado Defense

Charging Trump for Jan 6 just got meaningfully harder after a Supreme Court ruling that has nothing to do with storming the Capitol. Plus, Rudy was Queen for a Day, John Eastman loses in a big way, and the end of affirmative action in higher ed. Ben Wittes is back with Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
