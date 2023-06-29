The Bulwark

The Bulwark Podcast
Trump’s Bravado Defense
Trump’s Bravado Defense

Charlie Sykes
Jun 29, 2023
Charging Trump for Jan 6 just got meaningfully harder after a Supreme Court ruling that has nothing to do with storming the Capitol. Plus, Rudy was Queen for a Day, John Eastman loses in a big way, and the end of affirmative action in higher ed. Ben Wittes is back with Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.

