Trump’s Crypto Bribe Dinner: Tim Miller Exposes It All

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace and Michele Norris to unpack Donald Trump’s shocking crypto fundraising scandal—accusing the former president of hosting a bribe-filled dinner with foreign investors, including a Chinese national once under DOJ investigation. They also explore Trump’s diplomatic humiliation of allies like South Africa and Ukraine and the broader legal and ethical chaos defining his 2024 campaign.

