The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

Trump’s Crypto Bribe Dinner: Tim Miller Exposes It All

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
May 23, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace and Michele Norris to unpack Donald Trump’s shocking crypto fundraising scandal—accusing the former president of hosting a bribe-filled dinner with foreign investors, including a Chinese national once under DOJ investigation. They also explore Trump’s diplomatic humiliation of allies like South Africa and Ukraine and the broader legal and ethical chaos defining his 2024 campaign.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture