Trump’s Deportation Machine Shows Its True Face

Sarah Longwell and JVL take on Trump’s harsh deportation push—from newlyweds caught in a green card sting to families torn apart by surprise raids. They discuss whether these tactics are reshaping public opinion, why Hispanic voters are turning against Trump, and what the polling really shows about America’s conflicted view on immigration.

Tickets to Bulwark Live in DC (10/8) with Sarah, Tim and JVL are on sale now at https://TheBulwark.com/events.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.