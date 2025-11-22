Trump’s Government Is Purging Core Economic and Social Data

After the shutdown froze key agencies, the U.S. is now stuck with permanent black holes in the economic record from missing jobs numbers, missing inflation data, and missing surveys that can never be recovered. But this crisis didn’t start with the shutdown. Andrew Egger talks to Catherine Rampell to get her take on the data series that have been deleted, defunded, or censored under Trump.

Read Catherine’s article here.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.