Trump’s Greenland Text Is Utterly Insane

JVL, Sam Stein, and Andrew Egger give their takes on Donald Trump’s shocking message to European leaders, in which he complains about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and links it to his demands for the U.S. to take over Greenland. They unpack how Trump’s message reflects his strongman worldview, drives allies into China’s hands, and draws uneasy parallels to Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

