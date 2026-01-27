Trump’s Health Claims Are Getting Embarrassing (w/ Ben Terris)

Tim Miller is joined by New York magazine Washington correspondent Ben Terris to talk about his reporting on Trump’s health and the increasingly surreal way the White House talks about it. From mysterious MRIs and constantly bruised hands to doctors reading from talking points and Stephen Miller insisting Trump is “superhuman,” Tim and Ben dive into what we actually know about the president’s health versus what his inner circle wants us to believe.

