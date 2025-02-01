Playback speed
Trump's Immigration Scare Tactics are a Huge Waste of Money

Benjamin Parker
and
Mark Hertling
Feb 01, 2025
2
Retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling joins Ben Parker to discuss his latest piece in The Bulwark detailing the incredible expensive and wasteful spending on military jets for Donald Trump’s deportations, and how Trump’s extreme and unrealistic plan to send migrants to Guantanamo Bay would be both immensely expensive and enormously inhumane.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

Appears in episode
Mark Hertling
Benjamin Parker
