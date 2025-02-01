Trump's Immigration Scare Tactics are a Huge Waste of Money

Retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling joins Ben Parker to discuss his latest piece in The Bulwark detailing the incredible expensive and wasteful spending on military jets for Donald Trump’s deportations, and how Trump’s extreme and unrealistic plan to send migrants to Guantanamo Bay would be both immensely expensive and enormously inhumane.

