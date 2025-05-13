Trump’s Lies About Prices, Thoroughly Demolished

Will Saletan unpacks Donald Trump’s lies about the economy, from food prices, tariffs, and job losses, and contrasts them with hard data highlighting how Trump dismisses economic warnings, blames others for downturns, and promotes approval ratings that don’t exist, raising questions about his grip on reality.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.