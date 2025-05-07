The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Trump’s Lies Blow Up in Shocking Declassified Report (w/ Rep. Jim Himes)

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
May 07, 2025
∙ Paid
1
14
Share

Rep. Jim Himes joins Tim Miller to discuss the declassified report revealing the Trump administration used disputed intelligence to justify mass deportations under the Alien Enemies Act despite internal reports contradicting their claims.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture