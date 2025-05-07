Trump’s Lies Blow Up in Shocking Declassified Report (w/ Rep. Jim Himes)

Rep. Jim Himes joins Tim Miller to discuss the declassified report revealing the Trump administration used disputed intelligence to justify mass deportations under the Alien Enemies Act despite internal reports contradicting their claims.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.