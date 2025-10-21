The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2

Trump’s Pick Admits He Has a ‘Nazi Streak’

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Oct 21, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

Tim Miller takes on yet another Republican texting racist and antisemitic rhetoric, with Paul Ingrassia, Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel, having texted several obscene and offensive messages.

Read More in Politico

Read “Anna, Lindsey Halligan Here.” in Lawfare

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture