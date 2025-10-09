Trump’s Surreal Antifa Summit Was Pure Theater

Andrew Egger and Will Sommer take on of the most surreal events of the Trump era: a White House “roundtable” where Trump met with right-wing influencers to discuss Antifa as if it were an organized terror group. Egger and Sommer expose the theater behind the event, the made-up claims of an “Antifa hierarchy,” and the absurd partnership between DHS and online agitators. It’s part authoritarian propaganda, part farce, and all dangerous.

