Trump’s Tariffs on Foreign Movies Won’t Work–but This Will! (w/ Rep. Laura Friedman)

Sonny Bunch
Sep 09, 2025
Rep. Laura Friedman joins Sonny Bunch to explain how tax credits shape where movies are made and why Congress should act now. From jobs to soft power, they explore what’s at risk if America loses its film edge.

