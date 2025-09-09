Trump’s Tariffs on Foreign Movies Won’t Work–but This Will! (w/ Rep. Laura Friedman)

Rep. Laura Friedman joins Sonny Bunch to explain how tax credits shape where movies are made and why Congress should act now. From jobs to soft power, they explore what’s at risk if America loses its film edge.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.