Trump’s Third Term Plan is Impossible…Right?

Sam Stein is joined by James Romoser, legal editor at Politico, to discuss Donald Trump's continued claims that he will run for a third term, as well as the technicalities in the constitution and legal loop holes that would make it not impossible.

