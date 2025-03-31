Playback speed
Trump’s Third Term Plan is Impossible…Right?

Sam Stein
Mar 31, 2025
Sam Stein is joined by James Romoser, legal editor at Politico, to discuss Donald Trump's continued claims that he will run for a third term, as well as the technicalities in the constitution and legal loop holes that would make it not impossible.

