Trump’s Trade War Lies Explained in 10 Minutes and 39 Seconds

Will Saletan deep dives into Donald Trump’s attempts to re-write the narrative around his tariffs that crashed the economy, as his administration officials including Peter Navarro, Howard Lutnick, Scott Bessent and Karoline Leavitt repeat the lies on the reason for the tariffs and why they were put on pause.

