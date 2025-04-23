The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Podcasts
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
5
7

Trump’s Trade War Lies Explained in 10 Minutes and 39 Seconds

Will Saletan's avatar
Will Saletan
Apr 23, 2025
∙ Paid
5
7
Share

Will Saletan deep dives into Donald Trump’s attempts to re-write the narrative around his tariffs that crashed the economy, as his administration officials including Peter Navarro, Howard Lutnick, Scott Bessent and Karoline Leavitt repeat the lies on the reason for the tariffs and why they were put on pause.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture