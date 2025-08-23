Trump’s White House Event Was Straight out of Idiocracy

Trump’s latest press conference was pure chaos: he joked about renaming the Kennedy Center after himself, called the Epstein files a “Democrat hoax,” gushed over a signed photo from Putin, and bragged about sending masked federal police into Chicago and New York. He even mocked his own allies like Kristi Noem while wearing a hat that read “Trump Was Right About Everything.”



