Trump’s World Tour of Insecurity

Jack Cocchiarella
Nov 02, 2025
Jack Cocchiarella takes on the aftermath of Donald Trump’s international trip amid the government shutdown and SNAP benefits halting, returning with no apparent advantages for the US and unclear messaging around China closing in on Taiwan.

