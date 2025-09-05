Tim Miller and Jonathan V. Last break down the latest disastrous jobs report and what it reveals about the state of the U.S. economy under Trump. From manufacturing losses to collapsing construction starts, they explain why the numbers are worse than they look, and how policy choices like tariffs, mass deportations, and federal cuts are fueling the down…
Trump’s Worst Jobs Report Yet, Stagflation Incoming?
Sep 05, 2025
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
