Trump’s Worst Jobs Report Yet, Stagflation Incoming?

Tim Miller
and
Jonathan V. Last
Sep 05, 2025
Tim Miller and Jonathan V. Last break down the latest disastrous jobs report and what it reveals about the state of the U.S. economy under Trump. From manufacturing losses to collapsing construction starts, they explain why the numbers are worse than they look, and how policy choices like tariffs, mass deportations, and federal cuts are fueling the down…

