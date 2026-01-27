The Bulwark

Trying to Live on the USDA's $3 Diet (w/ Colleen Heflin)

Jared Poland
Jan 27, 2026

The Trump White House says Americans can eat healthy meals for about $3 a serving. To test that claim, Jared Poland tried living on the administration’s guidance for three days. He also speaks with Colleen Heflin, a professor at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University who studies food and nutrition policy and social welfare policy.

